‘I almost got initiated to witchcraft’, actress Juliana Olayode

Nollywood actress Juliana Olayode, popularly known as Toyo Baby for her role in Jenifa’s Diary, has alerted the public to the prevalence of witchcraft as she told the story of how she almost got initiated.

In a video she shared on her Instagram page alongside a long caption, she warned that some people may have already been initiated into witchcraft without even knowing.

The actress who is an outspoken Christian advocate stated that witchcraft is now “everywhere around us”, and not even “hiding anymore”

On how she was almost initiated, she recounted how she was casually scrolling through her phone when she stumbled on an ad asking, “Have you ever broken a bone before?”

She said she clicked the link out of sheer curiosity and almost immediately, a strong, unsettling feeling overwhelmed her which made her snap out of it and she closed the site, wondering why she clicked the link in the first instance.

Writing in the caption of the video, Olayode warned the public to be watchful of the gatherings, churches, movies, music and novels they expose themselves to, noting that it is important for them to guard their hearts.

She wrote, “Witchcraft is everywhere these days, they’re not hiding anymore, they’re not waiting for midnight to fly, as most of us think. Witchcr@ft is everywhere around us.

“They operate every hour of the day, it looks very attractive, it looks like you’re on the right path, it looks like you’re trying to satisfy your curiosity, it looks “good” but be careful because not all that looks good is good.

“Don’t fall for the lie that you’ve been here before, nobody has. Also, just because they tell you something you’re experiencing or have gone through, doesn’t mean it’s through the right spirit. Remember Acts 16:16-18?

“Be careful what you expose yourself to, be careful who you expose yourself to, be care the “spiritual” gathering you attend, be careful what church you go to, be very careful and very discerning.

“Like I said, you don’t have to click the link to be initiated, a lot of people are already initiated into witchcr@ft and they don’t even know. It probably happened through the movie they watched, the music they listened to, a novel they read, a witch store they followed their friends to in the name of “collecting arts or pieces from a witchcraft themed movie they saw”.

READ ALSO: Juliana Olayode slams Olympics over blasphemous drag queen opening ceremony

“Now you’re having nightmares, you notice a strange presence in your room, you’re depressed, you feel like something is following you, you hear strange voices or strange movements in your house, you have anxiety or you live in so much fear.

“Some people will even deceive into burning incense to remove dark energy etc. It’s all a trap!!!

“Some of these things happen because you unconsciously gave these spirits access to your life. You gotta guard your gates, the gates to your soul. You gotta be very careful, very prayerful and highly discerning.