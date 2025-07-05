Sex, other sexual activities only for married people - Actress Juliana Olayode

Nollywood actress Juliana Olayode, popularly known as Toyo Baby, has expressed worry about the growing affinity for premarital sex in this generation, especially among teenagers.

According to the actress, she is heartbroken and left speechless by the kind of sexual discussions she hears among teenagers.

She explained that when it comes to things that are sexual, she strongly disagrees with the popularly held notion that people should make all the mistakes they want to make while they are young.

On what she thinks about sex, the 30-year-old actress explained that she believes it to be a spiritual matter and not just something you do for pleasure.

Additionally, speaking about how she was raised, she noted that her mother’s training has kept her from doing certain things that are morally wrong. She therefore, advised this generation to be intentional about training children.

“What is your body count? 😳😳The things I hear these days especially from teenagers makes me speechless/breaks my heart. Whilst some people would say, enjoy your life while you’re young, make all the mistakes you want now, I don’t — that includes sexu@lly.

“S£x is spiritual, people only talk about the fun part, nobody really talks about the spiritual aspect of it. S£x and other sexu@l activities is for MARRIED people. I can write an epistle about this. The sex drive amongst teenagers these days is alarming, it often breaks my heart and keeps me wondering who lied to them.

“There are certain things I still cannot do now, I keep hearing my mother’s voice in my head. If we are not more intentional about the way we raise our children, we would not be happy about the kind of adults this generation would produce. What happened to train up a child in the way he should go and when he grows he will not depart from it? Proverbs 22:6.