‘My husband can never kiss me’: Veteran Yoruba actress discloses

Veteran Nollywood actress Tola Oladokun has said that she dislikes kissing and has never kissed anyone in her life, not even her husband.

She made the intimate revelation about her perception of kissing while speaking in an interview on Talk2Dunni.

Oladokun who has appeared in hundreds of movies explained that she is so averse to the idea of kissing that she would fight anyone who tries to kiss her.

She noted that since she would never allow her husband to kiss her, there is no chance she would agree to kiss someone else.

“I don’t kiss, oo. I haven’t kissed in my life. If someone tries it with me, we will fight. I will tell him that I don’t do such. When even my husband can’t bring his lips to kiss me, and I agree, who will I now do such with?” she said.

Popular in mainstream Nollywood for her role as Mama Jenifa in actress Funke Akindele’s popular comedy series, Jenifa’s Diary, Oladokun had in a previous interview shared the story of how she transitioned from selling clothes to a screen sensation.

With gratitude to an unexpected meeting with some of Yoruba cinema’s most revered figures, the actress recounts her journey into Nollywood.

“Back then, my husband was a police officer, and I was into the business of selling clothes,” she recounted. “One day, we went to buy foodstuffs at Itamerin Market in Ibadan, and I ran into Baba Olofa’na (Chief Adedeji Aderemi), the late Alhaji Arigbabuwo, and the late Alhaji Ogun Majek. I greeted them warmly and expressed my admiration for their work.”

Moved by her enthusiasm, the actors asked if she had a guarantor, as a prerequisite to join their troupe.