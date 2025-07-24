Wrestling legend Hulk Hogan dies at 71 after cardiac arrest

Wrestling legend and pop culture icon Hulk Hogan has died at the age of 71, TMZ Sports reports.

Emergency services rushed to Hogan’s Clearwater, Florida home early Thursday morning after a 911 call reported a cardiac arrest.

Law enforcement officials confirmed they received the call at early morning hours. First responders rushed in swiftly, transporting the WWE Hall of Famer to a nearby hospital, where he was sadly pronounced dead.

Just weeks ago, Hogan’s wife, Sky, whom he married in September 2023, dismissed rumours that he was in a coma, insisting he was recovering well from recent surgeries and that his heart was “strong.” Last month, reports surfaced claiming Hogan was on his “deathbed,” but sources at the time attributed his condition to lingering symptoms from a neck surgery in May.

Born Terry Bollea, Hogan was more than just a wrestling star, he was a global phenomenon. His victory over the Iron Sheik in 1984 to become World Heavyweight Champion launched “Hulkamania,” a cultural wave that turned WWE into a household name and brought professional wrestling into the mainstream.

In Nigeria, he was a mainstay during the wrestling boom of the ‘80s and ‘90s, his matches aired on local TV stations, and his name became synonymous with wrestling for an entire generation.

Many Nigerian fans grew up shouting his catchphrases, mimicking his moves, and tying bandanas around their heads in tribute.

WWE has released a statement mourning his passing:

“One of pop culture’s most recognizable figures, Hogan helped WWE achieve global recognition in the 1980s. WWE extends its condolences to Hogan’s family, friends, and fans.”