On 16 August, Tacha posted a video on X announcing her plans to host the biggest beauty festival the world has ever seen. The event, tagged the Biggest Beauty Festival in Africa, would feature a Guinness World Record attempt for the most makeovers completed in 24 hours. A feat no Nigerian has tried before. From 10 to 12 October 2025, the JK Randall Centre in Onikan, Lagos, became her creative battlefield. She arrived on the first day with her team, brushes in hand and energy high.

Familiar faces like Laycon and Ike showed up in support as the festival carried on through the night. By October 13, it was confirmed that she had completed 145 makeovers and submitted her evidence to Guinness World Records for review.

While official confirmation is still pending, fans have flooded social media with congratulations, praising her consistency and drive. Tacha’s attempt joins a long list of Nigerian record-breakers, people who have taken their craft, talent, or passion to the global stage and left their mark. Here’s everyone who’s made it into the Guinness World Records so far this decade.

Read Also: Every Look Dede’s Served Since Leaving BBNaija Has Been 10/10

1. Hilda Baci (2023, 2025)

Why I reduced the bags of rice I cooked from 250 to 200 bags - Hilda Baci

ADVERTISEMENT

In May 2023, Hilda Baci transformed a cooking marathon into a national event. For four days, millions of Nigerians watched online as she cooked for 100 hours at Amore Gardens in Lagos, breaking the previous record of 87 hours and 45 minutes. In September 2025, she got another one for the largest pot of Jollof.

2. Tunde Onakoya (2024)

Chess master and founder of Chess in Slums Africa, Tunde Onakoya, became a global name in 2024 when he broke the record for the longest chess marathon . For 60 hours straight, he played an uninterrupted chess session in Times Square, New York, raising awareness for children’s education and pushing the boundaries of endurance.

3. Wizkid

ADVERTISEMENT

Wizkid became the first Nigerian artist featured on a track with over a billion streams on Spotify (One Dance with Drake and Kyla). He also holds the record for the most Artist of the Year awards at the All Africa Music Awards, proving that his global success is history. Read Also: First Fireboy, Now Asake: Are Nigerian Artists Quietly Entering Their ‘Clean Era’?

4. Tuedon Morgan (2015)

Tuedon Morgan (2015)

Tuedon Morgan became the fastest woman to complete a half-marathon on all seven continents and the North Pole. She did it in just 62 days, 12 hours, and 58 minutes, a record that took her from Africa to Antarctica. Her journey proved that endurance truly knows no borders.

5. Lauritta Onye (2016)

ADVERTISEMENT

Lauritta Onye (2016)

Lauritta Onye broke barriers at the Rio 2016 Paralympics when she threw 8.40 metres in the shot put F40 category. The throw earned her a Guinness World Record and global admiration. Her victory remains one of Nigeria’s proudest Paralympic moments.

6. Lucy Ejike (2016)

At Rio 2016, Lucy Ejike lifted an incredible 142 kg in the -61 kg category, smashing expectations and records at once. She also holds a previous record from Athens 2004, making her a two-time record-setter. Few athletes embody strength like Lucy.

ADVERTISEMENT

7. Flora Ugwunwa (2016)

Flora Ugwunwa (2016)

Flora Ugwunwa’s javelin soared 20.25 metres at the Rio Paralympics, setting a new world record in the F54 category. The throw not only earned her gold but also inspired athletes across Africa. Her precision and power redefined what was possible.

8. Paul Kehinde (2018)

ADVERTISEMENT

Paul Kehinde’s 221 kg lift in Dubai shattered the world record for the 65 kg category. It was his second time breaking the same record, a feat of both consistency and strength. His legacy lives on as one of Nigeria’s finest powerlifters.

9. Haruna Abdulazeez (2020)

In Kano, Haruna Abdulazeez used skill and coordination to set a record for the most American football touches with the feet in one minute (75 touches). The achievement went viral for its creativity and control. It was a proud homegrown moment for sports innovation.

10. DJ Yin (2021)

ADVERTISEMENT

DJ Yin made history with a 243-hour DJ set in Lagos, breaking the previous record held by DJ Obi. For over 10 days, she played nonstop music and kept the energy alive. The feat proved that Nigerian women are redefining endurance in entertainment.

11. Folashade Oluwafemiayo (2021)

Nigeria’s Folashade Oluwafemiayo has once again broken the world record in the women’s 86kg category at the World Powerlifting Championships in Cairo, Egypt. Oluwafemiayo lifted 168kg, surpassing her previous world record of 167kg, to claim the gold medal for Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

At the World Para Powerlifting Championships in Georgia in 2021, Folashade Oluwafemiayo lifted 152.5 kg to set a new record in the -86 kg category. Her strength and calm focus made it look effortless. It was another massive win for Nigerian women in sports.