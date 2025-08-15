Does Nigerian reality TV need new concepts beyond romance & drama? [Opinion]

Nigeria’s appetite for reality TV is insatiable. From the drama-packed suites of Big Brother Naija to the glam chaos of Real Housewives of Lagos. And while our screens light up with intense romances and betrayals, one has to wonder: Is it time to broaden our reality TV horizons?

Reality TV in Nigeria has long thrived on interpersonal conflict and romantic entanglements. Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 10 kicked off in July 2025 with the familiar cocktail of flirtations, alliances, and rivalries, enough to secure its position as a cultural phenomenon.

Likewise, Real Housewives of Lagos continues to feed viewers’ cravings for luxury, opulence, and off-screen feud fodder.

This works because it hooks viewers emotionally, spurring conversations, memes, and online chatter. Sponsors love it too because the engagement metrics are sky-high. But like an overplayed song, its chorus is beginning to feel repetitive.

The market seems to be ready for change. Already, several promising formats are shaking up the landscape but they are obviously not getting big enough traction as the popular ones. A few of them are:

The Next Titan Nigeria is a business-focused reality show that spotlights young entrepreneurs solving real-world problems for lucrative prizes and balances entertainment with economic empowerment.

De9jaspirit Talent Hunt has also returned for Season 4 with massive cash prizes, mentorship, and a structured competition that nurtures creative industries beyond mere showmanship.

Spotlight Talent Hunt, although newly launched, is even more ambitious as it combines entertainment, entrepreneurship, and industry immersion with ₦25 million worth of prizes, media production support, and startup incubation for winners.

These formats demonstrate that reality TV in Nigeria can be educational, socially impactful, and still gripping without relying solely on romance or drama. Although most of these shows have factors that limit their popularity and acceptance in the Nigerian media and with the Nigerian audience.

These factors include, limited airtime which is a crucial factor that aids the acceptance of reality shows as people tend to enjoy the show more when they have unlimited viewing time and contents 24/7.

Another limiting factor could be low media presence as their bigger counterparts have a huge presence all over the media. Just maybe if these factors could be considered and worked on, the shows could gain more traction and acceptance.

There are also reality TV shows in other parts of the world that shows find balance and they are very inviting to audiences without being inflammatory.

Global hits like Terrace House (a Japanese reality TV show known for its calm, non-dramatic atmosphere and focus on everyday life and natural interactions, although it got cancelled after the death of a cast member) and Glow Up (a British reality television competition on BBC) are praised for their authenticity and minimal melodrama. On Reddit, fans call them “real cultural insights… less artificial drama” and “genuine interactions”.

What can Nigeria add to the mix?

Here are five fresh formats that could redefine the space:

1. Cultural Heritage Quest: having contestants travel across states completing folkloric challenges tied to regional history.

2. Social Good Competition: having teams tackle community issues hands-on: like building solar solutions, organizing book drives, or crafting sustainable farming models.

3. Homegrown MasterChef: making local cuisine takes the spotlight. Black-eyed pea stew with a twist? Egusi bowls reinvented? Allowing exploration and letting talent rise from the kitchen.

4. Youth-Led Innovation: set more or less like Shark Tank but in Nollywood/Nigerian style where startups pitch to celebrity investors, like Spotlight, but focused on scaling businesses, not just creation.

5. Talent Without Labels: this could be a revamped Talent Hunt format that blends arts, tech, and entrepreneurship, with periodic mentorships and real-world performance showcases.

Reality TV doesn’t have to say goodbye to romance and drama. As a matter of fact, for the Nigerian audience, the two are essential and a strong draw. But adding substance, creativity, and purpose can transform our entertainment ecosystem into something groundbreaking rather than stagnant.

There are producers who have the infrastructure, audiences crave authenticity and sponsors, especially with CSR mandates, who will be willing to lean into empowerment-driven content. With the current state of the country, now seems like a ripe moment for a re-invention.