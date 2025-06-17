Woli Arole slammed for criticising women who choose surrogacy

Nigerian comedian Woli Arole has found himself in hot water after making controversial remarks criticising women who choose surrogacy for reasons other than medical necessity.
In the post made to Instagram on June 16, 2025, Arole asserted that surrogacy goes against God’s plan for women, stating that ‘wokeness’ has influenced women against carrying children.
Listen carefully, it is a blessing for a WOMAN to carry her baby in her WOMB. That’s how GOD wants IT. Don’t let WOKENESS derail you. Unless for medical reasons she can adopt options like Surrogacy, IVF and all. You can’t say my BODY my DECISION, I don’t feel like carrying a child I want SURROGACY. Nooooo!!!. Your body is is God’s TEMPLE!!!
The backlash was swift and widespread. Many users on social media accused Arole of policing women’s bodies and decisions about childbirth, particularly coming from someone who has never experienced pregnancy and never will.
See some comments below:
Dear men, learn to stop commenting on the use of women's body. Allow us women to talk it out with ourselves. Thank you.
LEAVE WOMEN'S BODIES ALONE!!!
As you never carry pregnancy before na. no be only temple
I have experienced pregnancy twice and it wasn’t funny at all, Infact, that I’m still alive is God’s grace, My child will be 5 in few weeks and I still have complications I’m dealing with from my last pregnancy. If I have the money, I’ll opt for surrogacy as many times as possible
Why do men always have opinions on women bodies? You are not a woman, you don’t have a uterus, you don’t even experience menstrual cramps and co, you don’t go through hormonal changes monthly but you feel you can have opinions on women bodies, if a woman says she doesn’t want to go through pregnancy to birth her children and chooses to use a surrogate it should be respected. As long as it is legally done with consent.
