Wizkid finally reveals daughter's name

Nigerian Afrobeats superstar Ayodeji Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, has revealed his daughter's name.

This comes days after the singer stepped out with his daughter at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York for her first public appearance.

Last Friday, Wizkid made a sensational appearance with his 6-month-old daughter and her mum Jada Pollock at the festival for the premiere of his documentary, Wizkid: Long Live Lagos.

Wizkid and his daughter looked cute together in matching white outfits and it was the most adorable sight. Jada on the other hand wore a pink-and-white tie-dye dress complete with red sunglasses.

However, on Saturday, Wizkid took to his X page to reveal the name of his youngest child.

Revealing that the 6-month-old baby is named after his late mother, Morayo, he simply tweeted, “Morayo Balogun”.

Recall that news of the birth of Wizkid's youngest daughter with Jada first came to light in January when the singer confirmed the news on X, as he expressed how much he missed his princess.

Wizkid and Jada welcomed Zion Ayo-Balogun, their first child, in 2017. In October 2022, Jada announced the birth of their second child.

It is worthy of note that the relationship between Wizkid and Jada has been rocking over the years. In 2023, the lovebirds hinted at a breakup after the singer revealed that he was single and ready to find love again. This left Jada infuriated and she slammed him for bringing their issue online.

Last month, Wizkid and Jada appeared to have ended things after the mother of three hinted at a break-up as she unfollowed the singer on Instagram.

It remains to be seen if Wizkid’s appearance alongside Jada at the Tribeca Festival is enough to put the breakup speculation to rest.