Documentary on Wizkid's global success to premiere at Tribeca Film Festival 2025

A documentary on the life of one of Africa's most iconic musicians, Wizkid, will premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival 2025.

The documentary titled 'Love Live Lagos' follows the rise of Wizkid as a Nigerian music star to a global superstar whose music has opened the doors for African musicians.

The documentary will be shown at the festival on June 6, 7, and 11, 2025.

Among those interviewed for the documentary are 5-time Grammy-nominated Afrobeat icon Femi Kuti, Wizkid's manager and partner Jada Pollock, his long-term manager Sunday Are, Julia Adenuga, and Seni Saraki, among other personalities who have worked closely with the Grammy winner.

The documentary directed by Karam Gill is described as a powerful story that captures Wizkid's global rise and how it changed how Africa is seen and heard around the world.

On the sidelines of the Festival, Wizkid and Karam Gill will be having a chat where the Nigerian megastar will give insights into his illustrious career.

Wizkid's latest documentary comes 5 years after he released a short film as part of the promotional materials for the deluxe version of his Grammy-nominated album 'Made In Lagos'.

Karam Gill's documentary on Wizkid is another impressive feat for the megastar, whose record-making strides are worth documenting for posterity.