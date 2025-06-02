Why I married my wife Toyosi - Daniel Etim-Effiong opens up

In a shocking revelation, actor Daniel Etim-Effiong has opened up about his journey to forever with his wife Toyosi and how it actually began with heartbreak and rejection from another woman entirely.
In a recent interview with Chude Jideonwo, Etim-Effiong narrated how he was ready to get married but his then-girlfriend wasn’t ready, as she wanted to focus on her education.
I think two things came together to prepare me to marry my wife. At that time in my life, I was tired of dealing with several relationships. But I had a girlfriend at that time, and I told the girl 'I think I am ready to get married', but she wasn’t ready. We were in South Africa at the time; she wasn’t a Nigerian woman.
He opened up about the point in his life when he got tired of womanising and yearned to settle down
So, I told her that I wanted to get married, but she wasn’t ready. She said she had plans to go to graduate school in the United States, and she didn’t want to, for lack of a better word, be tied. And I was disappointed, like, what is she talking about?
We could do so many things together. At that time, I was ready for marriage. Anyone who was with me at that time had to answer the question, ‘Do you want to get married?’ Like I did ask my girlfriend that time, and she declined.
The relationship ended, and fate immediately stepped in for the actor because shortly after the emotional fallout, he returned to Nigeria for a film project which his now-wife Toyosi was in charge of. After a simple conversation with her, he was surprised to learn that she was willing to settle down too and wasn’t scared of the conversation.
And then, it coincided with coming back to Nigeria to be on a project that my wife was the production manager of. We had been talking before that time, but we met when we both came to Nigeria. It was her first job in Nigeria when she came back from New York. And then we met, and we started to talk. I had a long conversation with her. I told her that I really want to get married, and she said, ‘Let’s do it.'
ALSO READ: Actor, Etim Effiong's wife says she doesn't trust him 100%