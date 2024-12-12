Actor Etim Effiong opens up to his wife about how he handles female admirers

Nigerian actor, Daniel Etim Effiong, has been put on the hot seat by his wife, Toyosi.

The couple, who have been married for seven years, sat on a round table to discuss their marriage and what they've experienced so far.

Tagging it, "21 Questions with the Etim Effiongs", the couple recently released the first part of the series on Toyosi's YouTube page.

They went with the title, "7 Years Later: Our Love Story - The ETIM-EFFIONGS", to express their desire to keep up with how well they've done over the seven years they've been married.

In the video, they said they played the 21 questions game on their first date and are now bringing it back because it's relevant at such a remarkable moment in their relationship.

One of the questions Toyosi posed to her husband was about the measures he had in place to safeguard himself from the "wildness" and "craziness" of female admirers who were constantly in his DMs.

Toyosi also reminisced on the first few years of their marriage when she would figure out his password and go through his phone to see which women were disturbing him, noting that there were a lot of women giving him attention at the time.

"Let's talk about the girls. Let's talk about the women," she began. "Year one and year two were a bit rough. There was a lot of attention. You were getting a lot of attention from women. And I was almost losing my mind then."

"Remember when—I don't even want to remember—but just that whole, trying to go through your phone, find out who this person is and then asking questions. And you'd change your password but then I'd find out the new password because it's my work—you know I studied journalism, right? So, I know how to investigate."

"And there were some wild messages, especially from the women. My question is: it's probably not going to stop because there will always be women who are attracted to married men and who would want to talk to them and all of that, but do you have measures in place to safeguard yourself from the wildness and the craziness?"