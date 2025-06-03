Who are Wizkid’s actual prents? The truth behind the viral 'father’ claim

Afrobeats superstar Wizkid is once again making headlines but this time, it’s not for his music.

A video recently went viral showing an unidentified man in a small church claiming to be Wizkid’s biological father.

The video, which has since stirred reactions on social media, shows the man interrupting a pastor’s prophecy, insisting that Wizkid is his son. “Balogun nah him marry him mama, but I be him real papa,” he boldly declared.

The claim made by the unidentified man has sparked widespread disbelief and mockery online. Many fans dismissed it as a “clout-chasing stunt,” llack of credibility.

Meet Wizkid’s real parents

Wizkid's Father

Wizkid's recognised father is Alhaji Muniru Olatunji Balogun, a respected Muslim and former politician in Lagos State. He was Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Alaba, Lagos for 14 years. He served as the ward Chairman of the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria, ACN, and became the chairman of the ruling APC after the merger.

In the 2023 interview with GoldMyne TV, he said, “I came to Ajegunle in 1972. And at that time there was no light in Alaba. So, I’m the one that went to NEPA and made them come to survey the whole of Alaba and gave them light. So, those are my contributions to the community.

Also, I’m the Babadeen of Alaba Central Mosque. And also a former chairman of the APC for 14 years. I thank God that I’m still alive and my son, Wizkid, is still doing well.

Alhaji Balogun is widely known and has been publicly acknowledged by Wizkid throughout his career. He has attended numerous public events with the star, including the high-profile funeral of Wizkid’s mother, which held in October 2023.

Wizkid’s Mother

Wizkid's mother, the late Jane Dolapo Balogun, was a devout Christian and a deeply influential figure in the singer’s life. She passed away in London on August 18, 2023, sending shockwaves through the entertainment world.

Following her death, Wizkid was visibly heartbroken and emotionally absent from the public eye for months. At her funeral in Lagos, he broke down in tears as friends, colleagues, and family paid their final respects. Nigerian music icons like Wande Coal and D'Banj were among the celebrities who attended the solemn event to show support.