We have moved backwards - Falz on Tinubu’s two years in office

Nigerian rapper and activist Falz is once again speaking out about the state of the nation under the rule of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.
In a recent interview with Arise 360, the outspoken entertainer shared his concerns about the country’s trajectory, expressing disappointment with the leadership and governance of the past two years.
He highlighted the declining rate of progress as a major reason why he remains unsure if he would raise his future children in Nigeria or not.
I made the statement about not being sure I’d raise my kids in Nigeria because of the current state of affairs. More than anything, it goes without saying that we've moved backwards. There is much progress that has been recorded.
I remember the campaign slogan being 'it's my turn', ‘emi lo Kan,’ which translates to it's my turn and now it's like, ‘What was he planning on doing?' Well, it remains two more years, maybe there is still a plan. But as it is this first half, we never see am, we never see anything.
As Tinubu marks two years in office, mixed reactions have trailed the government's achievements, or lack thereof.
His remarks have since resonated with many, particularly among Nigerian youth, who have grown increasingly frustrated with unemployment, inflation, insecurity, and what they see as a widening disconnect between elected leaders and the people they serve.