Falz reveals he may not raise his children in Nigeria

Nigerian rapper and activist Falz has opened up about a dilemma that faces many Nigerians in this day and age: whether or not he would raise his future children in Nigeria, and he has stated that he is unsure.

In a recent interview, he was asked the big question and was immediately taken aback, contemplating his response. After some thought, the outspoken artist revealed his uncertainty, citing the country’s insecurity, threats linked to his activism, and the perceived complacency of many Nigerians.

Ah! That’s a deep question. I didn’t expect to hear this question. I haven’t really thought that far, let me not lie. But it’s something that I can’t actually said ‘yes’ to because of what we are talking about: insecurity in the country, threats due to my activism, and Nigerians’ docility.

Falz, who is known for his advocacy, particularly through his music, stressed that he could neither say yes nor no because while he believes in Nigeria, the current state of the country gives people a cause to worry.

It’s something I cannot outrightly say ‘yes’ to. And it’s so sad. But I can’t also outrightly say ‘no’ because I’m pro-Nigerian and I really believe that we can actually get it right. But I don’t know, I don’t know, but let’s see

The rapper’s statement quickly stirred heated reactions online. Many social media users voiced their understanding of his uncertainty, echoing their own fears about raising children in a country plagued by insecurity, political instability, and a rising culture of mass emigration for better opportunities.

See reactions below:

A question that's you can't outrightly answer🤦🏽‍♂️ This country don too spoil

Bro... me am super sure, Nigeria isn't about just underdevelopment, there is also an angle to its mentality that is dangerous. Or should i talk about the bad news that crops up daily

I don’t want to raise my kids in Nigeria too. But if there is money, Nigeria is not that bad.

Dodging floods and banditry just to raise kids in Naija Falz, we feel you

As far as societal values are concerned, Nigeria is one of the best places to raise your kids. With money involved, you can increase their exposure by traveling

The insecurity is too much