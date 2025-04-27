VIDEO: Skales performs at Barcelona’s Copa del Rey party, meets Lamine Yamal, mother

Nigerian Afrobeats singer Raoul John Njeng-Njeng, popularly known as Skales, yesterday delivered a live performance during Spanish football club Barcelona's celebration party after their Copa del Rey final win over rival Real Madrid.

Skales also had the opportunity to meet Barcelona’s teenage sensation Lamine Yamal, who had an absolutely amazing match, providing two assists to help his team secure a 3 – 2 extra-time win.

Taking to his Instagram page, the Nigerian singer shared a video of himself meeting Yamal and Barcelona left-back Alejandro Balde, before performing his single "Shake Body" at the celebration party.

He captioned the video, “FORÇA BARÇA !!! Felicidades Barcelona!! @lamineyamal @alejandrobalde It was an honor to meet you all and perform at your Celebration party 🎉. Well done, boys.”

ALSO READ: Skales hits career milestone after Barcelona star helped blow up his hit single

Recall that Spanish internationals Yamal, Nico Williams, and Samu Omorodion trended online in March after they were seen dancing to Skales' 2015 hit single 'Shake Body'.

The youngsters danced to the song while celebrating Spain’s win over the Netherlands in the UEFA Nations League.

Days later, Yamal was seen in another video showing Barcelona legend Gerard Piqué and popular Spanish streamer Ibai Llanos performing the dance moves to the song. Skales has the video pinned on his Instagram page.

From all indications, it appears Yamal is a huge fan of Skale’s Shake Body. It is, however, unclear if he is also a fan of the singer.

It is worth mentioning that the 17-year-old winger who turns 18 in July has the dance moves to go with his love for the song.