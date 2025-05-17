VIDEO: Omah Lay involved in car accident with his Tesla Trucks

Nigerian singer Stanley Omah Didia, popularly known as Omah Lay, has been involved in a car accident in Lagos.

The singer who is the rave of the moment due to the success of Davido's 'With You', which he featured on, was left unhurt after the accident involving his two Tesla trucks.

Although the accident details are still sketchy, videos posted from the accident scene by music executive Adesope 'Shopsydoo' Olajide indicate it might have occurred at night somewhere on the Island.

The singer looked unscathed in the aftermath of the accident as he could be seen walking freely in one of the videos. Another video showed how the two damaged Tesla trucks were loaded onto a towing vehicle as the accident scene was cleared.

Recall that earlier this week, Omah Lay expressed his views on the importance of money while sharing insights into his healing journey from depression.

Omah Lay, who has been open about his struggles with chronic depression that nearly took his life, shared that “money is everything” as he hints at his recovery.

Taking to his X handle, the singer wrote, “Clarity Of Mind ☀️️ Money is everything.”

Note that Omah Lay recently announced that ‘Clarity Of Mind’ is the title of his upcoming sophomore album, pointing to his healing journey from depression.

His debut album, ‘Boy Alone,’ was released on July 15, 2022. On it, the singer detailed his depression in soulful renditions.