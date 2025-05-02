Omah Lay joins Burna Boy & Rema in making Afrobeats history on Spotify

In a landmark feat, Omah Lay's debut album 'Boy Alone' has surpassed 1 billion streams on Spotify.

The album, released in July 2022, packed the smash hit records 'Soso', which surpassed 285 million Spotify streams, and 'Understand', which accumulated 169 million streams.

The album had a guest appearance from Grammy-winning American megastar Justin Bieber, who appeared on 'Attention', which has also surpassed 110 million streams.

Omah Lay released a deluxe version in June 2023, which gave the album a disc A with 6 new tracks led by the hit single 'Reason', which has garnered 110 million Spotify streams.

The deluxe version has now surpassed 1 billion Spotify streams, which is a landmark milestone that puts Omah Lay in a special league of Nigerian artists.

He joins Rema (Rave & Roses) and Burna Boy (Love, Damini), has Nigerian stars with albums that have surpassed a billion Spotify streams.

Omah Lay's latest feat reinforces his status as one of Nigeria and Africa's foremost global stars, whose music is contributing to the exportation of Afrobeats.

He recently made history after his hit collaboration with Davido, 'With You', set a new record for the biggest opening day on Spotify Nigeria.

Since breaking into the mainstream with his captivating debut EP 'Get Layd,' Omah Lay has dazzled listeners with his emotive writings and moving melodies.

Three years after releasing his debut LP, Omah Lay is set to release his sophomore album titled 'Clarity of Mind'.