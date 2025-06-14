Nigerian singer Anthony Ebuka Victor, popularly known as Victony, has revealed how his parents made a U-turn and became supportive of his music career after his near-death accident.

In April 2021, Victony was involved in a ghastly car accident that claimed the life of one and left three others injured.

However, speaking on a recent episode of the Behind The Prestige podcast, the singer recounted how what transpired in the aftermath of his accident made his parents change their mind about his choice of career.

He disclosed that his parents had wanted him to pursue a career in engineering and therefore didn't fully support his music career, even though they never told him to stop.

Victony explained that when his parents saw the level of support he got from the public after his accident, they realised how important music was to him and changed their position on his career choice.

He said, “My parents were not cool with me doing music from the jump. They didn’t tell me to stop, but they weren’t 100% supportive of it.

Victony on the set of Soweto [gunzoeg]

“They hoped I’d finish school and become an engineer.

“But when I had my accident in 2021 and they saw how much impact I had on people, how people on social media were posting things like ‘pray for Victony’, they realised my music career meant a lot to me and just let me do what I wanted.”

The singer also shed some light on the impact the accident has had on him, revealing that he has undergone four surgeries since the unfortunate incident.

Victony rose to fame on the back of the success of 'Holy Father', a monster hit released in 2021 featuring Mayorkun.

