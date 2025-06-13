Pulse logo
I’ve never performed sober - Victony

13 June 2025 at 16:14
He says he's trying to keep fit.
Victony
Victony

Nigerian singer and songwriter Victony has revealed a major lifestyle shift ahead of his ongoing European "Stubborn Tour," saying he is attempting to perform sober for the first time in his career.

In a candid interview on Behind the Prestige, the Soweto crooner admitted that he's always relied on alcohol before getting on stage, a routine he’s now determined to change.

The 23-year-old also revealed he has quit smoking weed and is actively working on his physical and mental health.

Keeping fit is a new habit for me. I've been on it for almost two months now, and it's been good, I won't lie. Yes, it's a bit boring, but I haven't smoked weed in a while. I'm also trying to stay off alcohol. I'm trying to do this tour sober, and it's a big challenge.

For the longest, I've never been on stage without taking any drinks, but I'm trying to see my fans with my eyes and connect with them. I want to try all these things, I believe I can do it. I know that I can do it, and perform better than I did when I was drinking.

The singer's ongoing tour follows the success of his "Stubborn" album and he’s scheduled to perform in various cities across Europe, including London, Paris, Berlin, and others.

