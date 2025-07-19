Try a different type of woman - BBN’s Uriel advises Don Jazzy on infidelity remark

Former Big Brother Naija housemate and media personality, Uriel Oputa, has offered Don Jazzy a piece of advice over the music executive's admission that he struggles to be sexually committed to one woman in a relationship.

Don Jazzy, during an appearance on the Nancy Isime Show, said that he struggles with the idea of committing to just one woman.

He explained that while he respects those who can maintain one-on-one romantic relationships, he doesn’t believe he is “strong enough” to do the same.

“I don’t think I’m built for one person,” he said. “I admire people who can love one person completely and stay committed. But me, even when I’m in a relationship, that doesn’t stop me from admiring someone else.”

However, reacting to this statement on an episode of the Outside The Box Podcast, Uriel urged Don Jazzy to reconsider his preference in women.

The former reality TV star explained that the issue may stem from the kind of women the music mogul has been dating. She believes a shift in his choice of women could potentially change his outlook on commitment.

She said, “I love Don Jazzy, I love him like no other. He’s such an amazing person. But I feel like when he said that he’s unable to be sexually committed to one woman, it boils down to the type of women he goes for. If I see him, I will tell him to try a different type of woman.”

Speaking further, Uriel addressed the dating culture among Nigerian men. She argued that many men pursue relationships solely on physical appearance rather than seeking deeper, meaningful qualities.