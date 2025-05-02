Reactions as Don Jazzy gifts woman ₦6million because 'her account was unhealthy’

Social media is blazing with opinions and reactions after legendary star-maker Don Jazzy gifted a woman a whopping ₦6 million naira.

It all began on X (formerly known as Twitter) on May 1, 2025, when an X user tagged the singer in a post requesting people to tag stars to give them ₦1 million. The woman named Joke decided to try her luck and tag the Don, not knowing that it’d be her lucky day.

Don Jazzy saw her tag and responded, asking for her account number, after which he instantly credited her with the ₦1million she requested, instantly making her a millionaire.

Filled with shock and gratitude, Joke reacted, saying, “Jesuuuuuusssssssss, this is huge ❤️🙏Thank you so much for your incredible generosity."

@DONJAZZY. Receiving 1 million naira is beyond anything I expected, and I’m truly grateful. Your support means the world to me. God bless you abundantly sir🙏

Just when Joke and other social media users thought that was it, Don Jazzy decided to send an additional ₦5million to her.

Amen ooo. That your Akant balance is not healthy. I don add another 5 million. More blessings ma. 🙏🏽🤍🐘

As would be expected, Don Jazzy’s generous gift sparked a flurry of reactions online, with many commending his generosity.

See some reactions below:

Her sincere gratitude fuelled him to do more. I am soooooo happy for her🙌🙌🙌❤️. To think she had just 67 naira before she tagged him,Seeee God is Good.

That is what being grateful and thankful to your giver does. It moves them to want to give you more. You will send money to some people they will just say Thanks. God bless Don baba J🙏

Congratulations to her, I receive this kind of favour in May