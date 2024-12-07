Why nobody can accuse me of paternity fraud – Blaqbonez

Nigerian rapper, Blaqbonez, has publicly declared that he is confident no one can accuse him of paternity fraud.

According to Google, paternity fraud is the intentional misidentification of a child's biological father. It can occur when a woman names a man as the child's father on a birth certificate or in legal proceedings, even though she knows he may not be the biological father.

Speaking about his approach to mitigating against getting into a situation where he can be accused of paternity fraud, the rapper told Chude Jideonwo of WithChude podcast that he combines protection with the withdrawal method to be doubly sure and eliminate any risk.

He asserted that,

nobody can remotely think, ‘Let me accuse Blaqbonez’ or ‘Let me do paternity fraud’. I pull out, even when I have protection.

The rapper, real name, Emeka Akumefule, went on to discuss other topics on the podcast like how he doesn’t consider himself someone who can be monogamous.

Blaqbonez’ rise to fame came in 2021 after he released his debut album, ‘Sex Over Love’.

He’s since managed to stay relevant in the rap music scene as he has continued to release hit projects.

Despite his success, Blaqbonez often openly speak about the down side of being a celebrity. He confessed that the constant public scrutiny makes it challenging for him to live a normal life. He said:

It feels like a crazy punishment. Other people who have way more money have a much easier life than me. I have to be hiding,