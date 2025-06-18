Odumodublvck calls out music executives in new rant on X

Nigerian rapper Odumodublvck has taken to social media to voice his frustration with music industry executives, calling them out for what he described as exploitative and disrespectful practices toward artists.
In a strongly worded Twitter thread, the Declan Rice singer criticised the timing of financial advances given to artists, arguing that they often come too late in the creative process.
An advance is meant to be given several months before an album not after an album or two months close to the album. That’s exactly when an advance is meant to be given.
He didn’t stop there. Enraged, Odumodublvck warned executives to treat artists with fairness and respect, stating, “Music label executives need to get off their high horse and do right by artists, or the wrath of God will dawn on each and every one of you. You do not want to be on the side God is fighting.”
"Do right by your artist, they are already doing a lot you cannot do," he added.
When I get like this nobody can hold me because I am speaking from the standpoint of righteousness, and from that standpoint, I can never be defeated. Go and ask all my opps, they lost. All of them and for all you niggas that remade beats that my niggas made. When we see you, we see you, pussy-ass niggas.