Thelma Lawson and Bright Morgan have been evicted from the Big Brother Naija Season 10 house in a surprise Saturday night eviction.

Although evictions are typically carried out on Sunday Night, Big Brother occasionally alters the format to surprise both housemates and viewers.

Note that Saturday night evictions are not historically new to the show. Although rare, it has been used by organisers to make the show more unpredictable and keep housemates on their toes in the fierce competition for the prize.

With Saturday's eviction, Thelma and Bright became the thirteenth and fourteenth housemates to be evicted from this season of the show, respectively.

Their exit was announced shortly after the Saturday night party when host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu visited the house.

Thelma was the first of the two to be shown the exit door, while Bright quickly followed moments after having a good time with other housemates at the weekly Saturday night party.

Ebuka, while addressing the housemates following the eviction, reminded them of the stakes in the competition and the need for them to be at their best, suggesting they could be in for more shocks in the weeks ahead.

However, it remains to be seen if there will be another surprise eviction on this season of the show, which has already served up enough twists to keep viewers glued 24/7.

One of those twists is the fake eviction of Rooboy, Dede and Joana on a Monday. The three housemates were sent packing through the controversial red phone.

Following the fake eviction, they were kept in the secret room. While their fate was unclear during the time they spent there, the trio returned to the house after two days.