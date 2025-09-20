Seyi Awolowo vows not to return to BBNaija to avoid mixing with uneducated people

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Seyi Awolowo, has revealed his unpleasant experience on the reality TV show.

Seyi, who was a contestant on Season 4 of the reality show, recounted his experience while appearing on the recent episode of the Old Secrets podcast.

The 35-year-old grandson of late Yoruba leader Obafemi Awolowo lamented that he allowed himself to be bullied by “very low, insignificant and uneducated people” while on the show.

Although Seyi insisted that he wouldn’t change any of his actions in the house, he noted that he would never return to the show even if given the opportunity.

He stated that he has already learnt from his mistakes, as he called out those he described as educated people who refused to stand for the truth on the show.

Seyi said, “I will never go back to the show, Multichoice can’t even call me…

“I allow myself get bullied by very very insignificant and uneducated people. Not to mention the educated ones amongst that have the ability to see the truth but because of convenience, refused to stand by it.”

Seyi, who made it to the final of BBNaija Season 4 (Pepper Dem) and finished 5th, has since the show gone on to build a career for himself as an actor, content creator, and voice-over artist.

Prior to his rise to fame, Seyi quietly pursued a career as a psychologist, building on his degree in psychology from Houdegbe North American University in Cotonou, Benin Republic.

