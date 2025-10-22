‘I’m Fine With An Open Marriage’ — The Wildest Things Nigerian Celebrities Said So Far This Week

From unconventional takes on marriage and relationships to bold self-comparisons, stars have been saying things that left fans talking, and in some cases, arguing across social media, and it has only been a few days into the week.

Blaqbonez on Open Marriages

Rapper Blaqbonez sparked major conversations after openly admitting that he’s fine with having an open marriage.

“Most married couples don’t keep having the same amount of sex they had at the beginning; it naturally reduces. So, if someone else is satisfying her sexually while I’m out hustling or touring, that’s fine,” he said.

“I don’t mind her sleeping with someone else as long as she remains dedicated to me. In fact, if I ever get married, I’d prefer we have two separate rooms and only meet when we want intimacy,” he added.

Tiwa Savage Says She Could Be a Second Wife

Afrobeats queen Tiwa Savage surprised fans after revealing she might not mind being a second wife.

“I’m like a sugar mama, but I don’t want to be. If I meet somebody who can really marry me, they are either in their 50s or already married. So, I don’t know. Maybe I can be a second wife,” she said. Her statement quickly went viral, with many fans debating whether it was a joke or a genuine reflection of her views on love and marriage.

Sir Shina Peters on Comparing Himself to Michael Jackson

Veteran musician Sir Shina Peters also joined the headlines this week with a bold statement about his music legacy, asserting that he has more evergreen hits than King of Pop Michael Jackson.

“The only thing you can show for showbiz at the end is how many evergreens you have produced. To my credit, I have four evergreens. Even Michael Jackson has just two: ‘We Are the World’ and ‘Thriller.’ So, if I have four, I am accomplished,” he said.

As you would imagine, his comment sparked both confusion and criticism online, with fans debating whether his comparison was fair or simply confident.

Etinosa Idemudia say Acting is harder than Engineering

Actress Etinosa Idemudia also caught some strays this week after weighing in on how demanding the acting profession can be, calling it a “mad person’s work.” The actress, who has a degree in engineering, then claimed that acting is more tasking than engineering.

“I have been an engineer and I have been an actor. No offence to my colleagues in the engineering world, but I dare say that being an actor is much more tasking. It’s a crazy kind of work, a mad person’s work,” she said.

Her statement stirred conversation among professionals about which career path is truly harder.

Lolo1 Prefers Polygamy Over Infidelity

Media personality Lolo1 also entered the chat with her take on marriage and cheating, saying she’d rather be in a polygamous marriage than deal with a cheating husband.

“I would rather a man be polygamous than for him to be married and have a side-chick. That’s the one I would not contend with,” she said.

Whether it’s talking about open marriages, polygamy, sexual preferences or even politics, Nigerian celebrities are never short of bold takes. And as always, the internet had plenty to say, proving once again that when stars talk, everyone listens.