“I Have More Classic Albums Than Michael Jackson” – Sir Shina Peters Makes Bold Claim

Legendary Nigerian musician Sir Shina Peters has sparked conversation after claiming that he has more classic albums than the late Michael Jackson.

The Afro-Jùjú pioneer made the bold statement during an appearance on The Honest Bunch podcast.

Peters, 67, said that true success in music should be measured by how many “evergreen” albums or “classics” an artist has produced.

“The only thing you can show for showbiz at the end is how many evergreens you have produced,” he said. “To my credit, I have four evergreens. Even Michael Jackson has just two: 'Off The Wall' and 'Thriller'. So, if I have four, I am accomplished.”

Sir Shina Peters vs Michael Jackson’s Classics

Sir Peter’s claim has already gone viral on social media, leaving many fans divided over his comments. Michael Jackson, known worldwide as the ‘King of Pop’, released some of the best-selling albums in history.

His 1982 album Thriller remains the biggest-selling record of all time. Other albums, including Bad (1987) and Dangerous (1991), also sold tens of millions of copies and produced multiple number-one hits.

Many critics and fans see at least four or five of Jackson’s solo albums as global classics, not counting his early success with The Jackson 5.

Still, Sir Shina Peters’ view may come from a different cultural perspective.

In Nigeria and across Africa, a “classic” can mean more than just international sales. It can refer to music that becomes part of people’s lives, songs that never fade from local celebrations, parties, or the radio.

Peters’ claim about having four classics is likely rooted in his pivotal albums that solidified his Afro-Jùjú sound.

While he boasts a large discography, the records most frequently cited by Nigerian music historians for their monumental impact are: Ace (Afro-Jùjú Series 1) (1989), Shinamania (Afro-Jùjú Series 2) (1990), Experience (1992), and Dancing Time (1991). Sir Peters’ legacy of mixing Jùjú rhythms with faster beats and electronic instruments created an innovative sound called Afro-Jùjú.

These albums remain favourites at events more than 30 years later. For many fans, that lasting influence makes them true “evergreens.”

Cultural Impact vs Global Fame

While comparing Sir Shina Peters’ career to Michael Jackson’s may seem far-fetched to some, his argument highlights how success can mean different things.

Jackson’s legacy is built on record-breaking sales and international fame.

Meanwhile, Sir Peters measures his achievements by cultural impact and longevity within his community.

