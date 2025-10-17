I don't mind being a second wife – Tiwa Savage makes shocking confession

Tiwa Savage has, once again, left fans stunned. The 45-year-old music star, recently appeared as a guest on the popular Lip Service podcast.

During a candid discussion on love, dating, and intimacy, Savage delivered a bombshell: she is open to a polygamous marriage.

"If I can meet somebody that can really marry me, they are either in their 50s or already married. So, I don’t know, maybe I could be a second wife. I think so. I could be a second wife."

She added: "I’m very respectful. I know that you are the first wife, and I would accord you that respect."

Tiwa’s comments nearly a decade after her marriage to former manager, Tunji "Teebillz" Balogun ended.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Tumultuous Marriage and Public Divorce

Savage's relationship history is inseparable from her public narrative, often overshadowed by her tumultuous marriage to her ex-husband Teebillz.

The couple had a high-profile, fairy-tale wedding in 2013, and welcomed their son, Jamil Balogun, in 2015.

However, their marriage collapsed publicly and dramatically in April 2016.

ADVERTISEMENT

Teebillz posted a series of alarming messages on social media, making shocking accusations against the ‘Holding It Down’ singer and hinting at potential suicide.

Tiwa responded days later in an explosive 2016 interview with ThisDay's Azuka Ogujiuba, where she offered her side of the story.

She detailed a marriage riddled with heartbreak, alleging infidelity, financial mismanagement, and drug abuse on her spouse’s part.

In the interview, she emphatically denied allegations of her own infidelity, stating, "I will say for the records, I have never cheated on my husband, NEVER!"

The couple officially divorced in 2018. Despite the separation, both Savage and Balogun have managed to maintain a cordial co-parenting relationship for their son, Jamil.

ADVERTISEMENT

Post-divorce, Tiwa Savage has remained intensely private about her personal relationships, though she has often spoken candidly about the difficulties of dating as a high-profile figure.

The most viral moment of her recent past, the leak of an intimate video in 2021, only intensified the scrutiny on her private life.