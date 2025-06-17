The victims are not casualties of war - Jimmy Odukoya fumes over Benue crises

Nollywood actor and now lead pastor of Fountain of Life Church, Jimmy Odukoya, has spoken out passionately against the brutal killings in Benue State, describing them as a "genocide" and not mere casualties of war.

In a strongly worded statement shared via Instagram, Odukoya mourned the over 200 lives lost in the recent massacre in Yelewata, Guma Local Government Area. His reaction joins the rising chorus of public figures and Nigerians demanding accountability and swift justice.

My heart bleeds over the genocide happening in Benue.The blood of the innocent killed cries loud for justice from the earth! How long will we stay silent?! When homes are tuned to crematoriums and fields become mass burial grounds!

Shaken by the mass destruction, Odukoya highlighted the sheer horror of the attack and the stories told by survivors.

Body parts and bones litter the ground and tell a harrowing story of wickedness.Evil that does not discriminate against the old man or the infant child, men, women, babies all pay this price at the ultimate cost!

This killings are not casualties of war but as a result of pure and senseless evil perpetrated by callous beast who hearts have become stone. Men who do not regard the sanctity of human life. I call on the government to live up to its duty and protect Nigerians.

The Yelewata massacre, which took place in early June, saw over 200 residents—many of them women and children—murdered in a night attack by suspected herdsmen. The incident has sparked national outrage, with celebrities including Mr. Macaroni, 2Baba, Ayra Starr, and Tacha expressing their grief and anger.