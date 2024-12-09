Terrorist activities have reduced thanks to Tinubu - Yul Edochie claims

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has sparked conversations online after praising President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for what he claims are notable improvements in Nigeria’s security and power supply.

On December 8, 2024, the controversial actor took to Instagram to stress his usual support of the president despite the current economic turmoil, stating that terrorist attacks across the nation had 'reduced drastically.'

In his post, he wrote, "Many states in Nigeria now enjoy 22hrs per day of steady power supply. Terrorist attacks have reduced drastically, all courtesy of the policies of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. @officialasiwajubat The Jagaban. The Master strategist. The silent achiever. So much more to come. Jagaban will fix it all."

His post received a tonne of backlash from Nigerians on social media, with countless people slamming him for his post.

"You have reduced yourself to ground zero...thought all was a joke before but sorry," an Instagram user wrote.

Another user urged the actor to calm down, "Yul take it easy. This is not the best way to get political appointment. Focus on your acting career. Stop embarrassing your fans biko.He chose a controversial lifestyle after his EX filed for divorce from him for his adultery of many years. He makes insensitive comments about national issues that is affecting many Nigerians and then later blames his Ex as the reason for people hating and lashing him online."