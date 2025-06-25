Pulse logo
Pulse Region
Editions:
Home

Tems shows appreciation with ₦3 Million gift to fan who crocheted her portrait

25 June 2025 at 11:43
She has rewarded her fan for her hard work.
Tems supports her fan's small business
Tems supports her fan's small business

Nigerian singer and Grammy Award winner Tems has gifted ₦3 million to a fan who spent over 70 hours crocheting a stunning tapestry portrait of her.

The fan, identified as Odum Ifeoluwa on X (formerly Twitter), shared her handmade creation online, hoping the singer would see it. The video posted showed the time-lapsed creation process of the black and white piece, which came out looking just like the Essence singer.

She wrote on X, “I hope @temsbaby gets to see this coz I don't have much followers on here, but after 8925 Stitches and 70 hours, I finished this crochet portrait of tems, I made this to mark the 1yr anniversary of when I started crocheting. It's also my first time doing tapestry. I love you Tems.”

Recommended For You

The tapestry garnered reactions from X users who commended the young woman for her creativity, and in time, Tems herself stumbled across her hard work and was immediately amazed.

Yo this is unbelievable. You are incredible! I NEED IT RIGHT NOWWW. Can I buy it please? “ Tems commented.

Shortly after the interaction, it was revealed that Tems sent ₦3 million in appreciation for the artwork.

Overwhelmed with emotion, the fan replied, “OMG😭 this has to be the best day of my life. @temsbaby. Thank you so much. @yvonneonyanta you're are amazing. The rebel gang is the best community ever, thank you to everyone for your positive comments. Thank you so much🙏”

Social media users praised Tems for her kind gesture, and others commended the businesswoman’s talent and gratitude.

Reactions:

Tems is such a nice person, some celebrities would have ignored. Congratulations to the crochet girl, her hardwork paid off.

That’s how you help a small scale business strive. Big ups to Tems!

The girl’s emotional intelligence should be studied, no price tag just gratitude and she received way more than she expected.

Update me

Subscribe to receive daily news updates.