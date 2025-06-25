Tems shows appreciation with ₦3 Million gift to fan who crocheted her portrait

Nigerian singer and Grammy Award winner Tems has gifted ₦3 million to a fan who spent over 70 hours crocheting a stunning tapestry portrait of her.

The fan, identified as Odum Ifeoluwa on X (formerly Twitter), shared her handmade creation online, hoping the singer would see it. The video posted showed the time-lapsed creation process of the black and white piece, which came out looking just like the Essence singer.

She wrote on X, “I hope @temsbaby gets to see this coz I don't have much followers on here, but after 8925 Stitches and 70 hours, I finished this crochet portrait of tems, I made this to mark the 1yr anniversary of when I started crocheting. It's also my first time doing tapestry. I love you Tems.”

The tapestry garnered reactions from X users who commended the young woman for her creativity, and in time, Tems herself stumbled across her hard work and was immediately amazed.

Yo this is unbelievable. You are incredible! I NEED IT RIGHT NOWWW. Can I buy it please? “ Tems commented.

Shortly after the interaction, it was revealed that Tems sent ₦3 million in appreciation for the artwork.

Overwhelmed with emotion, the fan replied, “OMG😭 this has to be the best day of my life. @temsbaby. Thank you so much. @yvonneonyanta you're are amazing. The rebel gang is the best community ever, thank you to everyone for your positive comments. Thank you so much🙏”

Social media users praised Tems for her kind gesture, and others commended the businesswoman’s talent and gratitude.

Reactions:

Tems is such a nice person, some celebrities would have ignored. Congratulations to the crochet girl, her hardwork paid off.

That’s how you help a small scale business strive. Big ups to Tems!