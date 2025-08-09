Temi Otedola & Mr. Eazi wed in private ceremony in Iceland

Temi Otedola, Nigerian actress and daughter of billionaire businessman Femi Otedola, has gotten married to singer Oluwatosin Oluwole Ajibade, popularly known as Mr. Eazi.

According to reports, the wedding was held in a private ceremony in Iceland.

It was gathered that the dreamy ceremony will be held at Iceland’s iconic Hallgrímskirkja Church.

Pictures of the iconic church being adorned with a sea of flowers have surfaced online, with reports revealing that the church was closed to the public as the couple celebrated their love in a private yet lavish setting.

ADVERTISEMENT

The couple exchanged vows in the presence of close family members and friends. Online videos captured Temi’s mother, Nana Otedola, and her famous sister, DJ Cuppy, leaving the church wedding in breathtaking outfits.

It appears popular skit maker Broda Shaggi was also in attendance, as he could be seen from clips he shared on his Instagram Story.

The clips include a video showing billionaire Aliko Dangote. Another clip captured Broda Shaggi with Mr. Eazi and some friends in Iceland.

Recall that Temi and Mr. Eazi had previously hinted about having a private wedding in an interview. They revealed that they would love to have only family members attend their wedding, with no more than ten people.

The couple got engaged on Sunday, April 10, 2022. Temi announced their engagement in a 38-second clip on her Instagram with the caption that simply included the infinity sign.

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ: Mr Eazi hints at being married to billionaire heiress Temi Otedola