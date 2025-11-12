Tacha Just Bagged 2 Guinness World Records, and Nigeria Is Screaming 'Go Girl!'

When Tacha says, “No leave, no transfer,” she clearly means every word. On October 11, 2025, at the J. Randle Centre for Yoruba Culture and History in Lagos, reality TV star and entrepreneur Anita Natacha Akide, popularly known as Symply Tacha, embarked on an ambitious 24-hour makeover marathon.

The challenge was part of the Tacha Beauty Festival, which took place from October 10 to 12, 2025, and aimed to break a Guinness World Record for the most cosmetic makeovers completed in 24 hours by a single person.

Less than a month later, on November 8, 2025, her determination paid off. Tacha was officially recognised by Guinness World Records, earning two titles:

Most cosmetic makeovers in eight hours (individual).

Most cosmetic makeovers in 24 hours (individual).

This is a full-circle moment for a woman whose name has been synonymous with resilience, self-belief, and unapologetic hustle since she burst into the public eye during Big Brother Naija 2019.

Back in 2019, when Tacha was disqualified from BBNaija, critics wrote her off. But she held her head high and built her image.

In the years that followed, she turned her controversial label into a personal brand rooted in confidence and independence.

From launching her beauty line to hosting shows and representing Nigerian women who own their loudness, Tacha became the poster girl for success.

Now, she’s turned that energy into a world record.

Eight Hours! Twenty-Four Hours! Limitless Energy!

Guinness World Records confirmed her feat after an intense makeup marathon where Tacha and her team completed hundreds of full cosmetic makeovers within the set timeframes.

The challenge was gruelling. The lights, cameras, constant application, and clock-watching pressure. Yet, true to her brand, she pulled it off with grace, grit, and perfection.

Love Her, Hate Her, Tacha is Who She Says She Is

Love her or not, Tacha has done what few reality TV stars manage: evolve. She turned viral fame into a real, structured career.

She has cemented her name in history, proving that hype, when backed with hard work, can actually pay off.