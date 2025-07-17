Speed Darlington sues NAPTIP for ₦3 Billion over ‘Wanted’ declaration

Controversial Nigerian artist Speed Darlington has taken legal action against the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), demanding ₦3 billion in damages for what he describes as an unlawful and defamatory declaration of him as a wanted person.

The lawsuit, filed on July 9, 2025, at the Federal High Court in Abuja, is marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1354/2025. It was filed by a team of female lawyers representing the singer. According to court documents, Speed Darlington alleges that NAPTIP’s move to declare him wanted caused severe reputational harm and was carried out without due process.

This legal response comes just weeks after NAPTIP published a poster labeling the singer wanted for shunning their invitation over the alleged rape of a minor, which the singer appeared to have confessed during a live session. He had since vehemently denied the act in a series of online posts and videos.

However, after leaving the country and being declared wanted, Speed Darlington broke his silence, stressing that he was not showing up, as he had not committed any crimes.