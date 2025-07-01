Speed Darlington finally responds to NAPTIP's wanted declaration

Controversial Nigerian entertainer Speed Darlington has publicly responded to the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) after the agency declared him wanted for allegedly refusing to honour an invitation over a case of cyberbullying and cyberstalking.
In a video posted online, Speed Darlington dismissed the agency’s summons and the wanted posters circulating on social media, claiming he has not committed any crime.
He said, "This video is for NAPTIP, make una pay attention. All these wanted posters you guys posted need to be taken down. I’m not coming, you hear me? I have not committed any crime. All I did was to speak; irresponsible talk is not a crime. I'm not coming.”
The US-based rapper, known for his controversial takes and viral rants, questioned the credibility of the allegations and demanded to see evidence.
Tom Cruise Returns for the Final Reckoning – Mission: Impossible Hits Cinemas Nationwide from May 23rd!
Okay? Where is your evidence? Who is the complainant?Una wan use me collect social media clout. ‘Hey, look at us. We are doing our job. We summoned a celebrity and he came.’ I was born here, so I know the psychological mind games wey una dey play. 2.5 million is what I charge for an appearance, una go pay me 2.5 million plus round trip. Round trip tickets for me and my PA to come because I called that appearance. You feel me?
Because I know you guys have no evidence. There is no crime. All I did was try to trend. You have no evidence. You have nothing. So me coming there is a waste of my time. You guys are just reacting to a bunch of people on social media hating on Speed Darlington, tagging you, tagging you. ‘Look, look, look, we find something. Look, look, look. Go after him, go after him, go after him.’
This comes after the singer was invited by the agency over a previous controversial video he made where he claimed to have slept with a 12-year-old girl and paid her. However, following the backlash, he claimed that the story was made up for social media attention towards his new song.