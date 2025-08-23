Some Nigerians say my unshaved armpit is voodoo for my success – Burna Boy

Nigerian Afrobeats superstar Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, has revealed that some people believe his unshaved armpits are the secret to his success, attributing it to some kind of voodoo.

The ‘On the Low’ singer made this revelation during a recent interview with Apple Music when he was asked to share the most common misconception about himself.

Answering the question, the Grammy-winning star explained that some people in Nigeria believe he avoids shaving his armpits because the source of his success lies there through voodoo.

He likened the claim to that of Samson from the bible, whose source of power was said to be in his unshaven head.

Describing the claims as hilarious and dumb, Burna admitted that he actually did some digging of his own to try to ascertain if it was even possible.

He said, “One is that I don’t like to shave my armpits. People think that it is like Samson in the Bible that [has] his power in his hair.

“There are some people that claim that my armpit is where my power is because I don’t shave. In Nigeria you hear crazy things. There are some people that think that is some voodoo sh*t, like my power is in my armpits [laughs]. I don’t even know how to explain it. It’s just some dumb sh*t that’s going on. I even tried to find out if it’s even possible.”

Burna’s explanation was in response to the interviewer’s question, “What would you say is a common misconception about Burna Boy?”