Omawumi tackles Timaya over claim Burna Boy kicked her, Waje out of studio

Nigerian singer Omawumi has said she’s disappointed in Timaya for claiming Burna Boy once ordered her and fellow artiste and close friend Waje out of a studio for doubting his talent and predicting that he would fly private jets.

In a December 2024 interview, Timaya claimed that Burna Boy chased Waje and Omawumi out of the studio because they doubted his future success.

Reacting to the claim in a recent interview on Naija FM, Omawumi refuted it, saying it never happened.

Omawumi said Timaya’s action left her irritated, especially because they have been friends for years.

She questioned why Timaya would involve her name in the narrative, potentially tarnishing her reputation built over decades.

Saying she’s “very big on respect”, Omawumi explained that she avoids disrespecting people so that she doesn’t get disrespect in return.

Speaking further, Omawumi said it is not impossible that Timaya said what he said just to court controversy and promote his album, considering that such news tends to trend better than positive stories.

Omawumi clarified that the only time she has ever been in the same space with Burna Boy, Waje, and Timaya was in 2010 when Waje was recording a song with Burna Boy.

Additionally, Omawumi noted that she left the gathering early and wasn’t aware of any incident that might have occurred after her departure.

Omawumi said: “That thing no happen. What hurt me the most about it is that I have been friends with Timaya. Timaya and Burna Boy, you know, [in this music industry] we accord everyone their respect. And I’m very big on respect, that’s why I reciprocate. I don’t like talking down on my colleagues. That’s how I built my brand.

“First of all, my irritation is that Timaya was trying to make a point about Burna Boy, why involve me? Why did he bring my name into it? Also, this same Timaya has been in a lot of embarrassing situations that I would never bring to the public just because I want to promote my music. Even Burna Boy has never said such things. Whenever he sees us, he respects us.

“So, why did Timaya feel he could say such? He wants to tarnish the reputation of my brand that I’ve worked to build for almost 20 years because negative news trends more than good news. Now, when people want to talk about me, they would reference his claim that I was thrown out of the studio. I felt so irritated.