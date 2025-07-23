Burna Boy becomes first Nigerian to have five projects on the Billboard 200

Burna Boy's recently released 8th project 'No Sign of Weakness' debuted a NO. 200 on the Billboard 200 Album Chart after selling 8.8K units in the United States in its opening week.

The album becomes his fifth project to appear on the Billboard Hot 100, which makes him the Nigerian artist to have logged the most albums on the chart.

All of Burna Boy's last albums have appeared on the Billboard 200, which captures his success in the United States, where he's one of the most commercial African artists.

The Grammy winner recently secured his third RIAA Platinum plaque with 'On The Low', which becomes his third RIAA platinum record after 'YE' and 'Last Last'.

The song also becomes Burna Boy's 7th RIAA certification, which makes him one of the most certified Nigerian stars in the US.

As part of his feats in the US, Burna Boy won a Grammy with his critically acclaimed album 'Twice As Tall', which earned him the Best Global Album prize.

The global star will be aiming to continue his commercial run with the release of his 8th album 'No Sign of Weakness', which features guest verses from Rock music legend Mick Jagger, American superstar Travis Scott, Country music star Shaboozey, and French icon Stromae.