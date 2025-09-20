Seun Kuti talks dangers of leaderless protest in Nigeria after Nepal lesson

Afrobeat musician Seun Kuti has spoken against embarking on a leaderless protest in Nigeria, warning that it could easily backfire.

Drawing lessons from the recent Nepal protest, Seun, the youngest son of the legendary Afrobeat singer and activist Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, said that a leaderless protest could exacerbate the problem it set out to resolve.

He therefore cautioned Nigerians against embarking on such protests, highlighting the importance of doing so with a political platform if they want to achieve their desired outcome.

“I don’t support a leaderless protest,” Seun said. “The Nepalese just removed the military government about 20 years ago, but with recent protests, they have just brought back the military, and that’s what happens when you revolt without a political platform.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking further, the 42-year-old singer blamed Nigeria's stunted democratic development on the absence of a committed and vibrant professional class in the country.

"What is missing in Nigeria is the vibrant professional class that has the high-end jobs that are also interested in the development of the country,” Seun explained.

Despite being an activist, Seun admitted that he no longer mixes with politicians because he does not have a stake in their circle.

Seun noted further that he believes there are still politicians in the country who are working in the interest of Nigerians, even though he does not know any of them, as he has pulled away from political circles.

He said, “There are some politicians who are trying their best in the country, but I don’t know any. There must be! I don’t really mix in political circles anymore because there’s nothing there for me.”

ADVERTISEMENT

On what he seeks to achieve with his brand of politics, Seun explained that his focus is on building an alternative path to power.