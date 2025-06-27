Pulse logo
Big Bird Kuti shows his rapping skills on 'Opp(s)' with Vector & Odumodublvck

27 June 2025 at 13:23
Big Bird Kuti AKA Seun Kuti, Vector, and Odumodublvck have a message for the Opps.
Seun Kuti shows his rapping skills next to Vector & Odumodublvck on 'Opp(s)'
Seun Kuti shows his rapping skills next to Vector & Odumodublvck on 'Opp(s)'

'OPP(S)' features strong beats and a catchy bass. The song is a clever take on daily struggles, from tough landlords to government issues, work stress to heartbreak.

Anchored by Seun Kuti’s horn-laced fire and political DNA, Vector’s razor-sharp delivery, and Odumodublvck’s chaotic brilliance, the track sets the stage for the duo’s upcoming joint EP 'BIGBIRD x THA VIPER' set for release on September 5.

"Everyone has an OPP, whether it’s your boss, the system, or the pressure to survive. This isn’t just a diss track, it’s a soundtrack for our reality," says BIGBIRD KUTI.

The track turns protest into catchy lines and beats. It doesn't just challenge power; it makes you dance to it.

Rooted in a new sound dubbed RapFroBeat, coined by Vector and co-signed by BIGBIRD KUTI, the movement draws from the ancestral pulse of Afrobeat and the revolutionary storytelling of hip-hop, reclaiming rap’s African roots with swagger and wit.

'OPP(S)' kicks off the next phase in the duo’s campaign, following their earlier single 'The Matter.'

Seun Kuti & Vector combines for new single 'Opp(s)'

The song is billed to be accompanied by a music video that would capture their artistic brilliance through a satirical depiction of life in a complex city where bustling energy, paranoia, and defiance shape everyday life.

From Coachella stages to Lagos streets, BIGBIRD KUTI & Vector are spearheading a new era of sound and spirit.

Their partnership has married two genres defined by defiance, confrontation, justice, and energy.

