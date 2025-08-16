Sean Kingston bags 3 and half years in prison over $1m wire fraud

Singer Sean Kingston has been sentenced to three and a half years in a US federal prison for his role in a $1 million wire fraud scheme relating to luxury goods.

The ruling, delivered Friday, August 15, in a Florida courtroom, comes months after the rapper and his mother, Janice Eleanor Turner, were found guilty of orchestrating a scheme that defrauded businesses of more than $1 million.

Kingston, whose real name is Kisean Paul Anderson, was convicted in March alongside his mother, Janice Eleanor Turner, on charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and four counts of wire fraud. Turner was sentenced last month to five years in prison.

Kingston, who faced a maximum of six years behind bars, received a sentence that fell between the requests of his defense team and federal prosecutors. His lawyers had urged the court to impose a term of two to two-and-a-half years, citing his previously clean record and community service efforts. Prosecutors, however, had pushed for a sentence closer to the statutory maximum.

Prosecutors said Kingston used his celebrity status to obtain high-value items, including a bulletproof Cadillac Escalade, luxury watches, and a 19-foot LED television, without paying for them. Court records showed he presented falsified wire transfer receipts and lured sellers with promises of social media promotion.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Marc Anton described Kingston as a “thief and a conman,” accusing him of exploiting his fame to defraud victims over several years. Defense attorney Zeljka Bozanic argued that Kingston, now 35, lacked financial discipline and had begun repaying victims.

U.S. District Judge David Leibowitz ordered Kingston’s immediate remand after Friday’s sentencing in a South Florida courtroom, rejecting his lawyer’s request for a delayed surrender due to health issues.

In addition to prison time, Kingston must repay his victims. His lawyers requested home confinement to allow him to generate income through music, with profits directed toward restitution.

Upon his release, Kingston will be subject to supervised release conditions. He is required to avoid unlawful drug use, submit DNA samples to his probation officer, and maintain lawful employment for at least 30 hours per week. His probation officer will also have authority to visit him at his residence or elsewhere without notice.

Kingston, who was born in Florida and raised in Jamaica, rose to fame at 17 with his 2007 hit Beautiful Girls.