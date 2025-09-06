'Rest on, dear son' - Actor Ibrahim Chatta announces death of another child

Nollywood actor Ibrahim Chatta has announced the passing of his son.

The 54-year-old actor made the sad news known via his Instagram page on Saturday, attributing it to the will of God.

He shared a photo of the deceased with the caption, “Inna Lillahi wa inna ileyhi rajiunYa Allah, you are the knower of all things.Rest on, Dear son, champ.”

This is not the first time Chatta has experienced such a loss. In June, he revealed in an interview that his first child, a baby girl, died due to poverty and lack of medical care.

“My first child is not Malik. The first child I had died. My first child was buried in a crate of Coke, the old wooden crate of Coke,” he said, recalling how he trekked across Lagos to raise money for treatment but got help too late.

The tragic demise of Chatta's son makes it the second time in less than a week that a Nollywood actor has lost a child. The actor's senior colleague, Peju Ogunmola, had earlier lost her son, Ayomikun, on Tuesday, September 2, 2025.

Ayomikun, 24, is the only child of Peju Ogunmola and her husband, Omobolanle Sunday.

Although there had earlier been rumours that Ayomikun died in the US from a bathroom accident, the family quickly clarified in a statement that he died after a brief illness in Ibadan and has since been buried.

Actress, Biola Adebayo, who announced the tragic loss in an Instagram post on Tuesday, described it as "devastating and heartbreaking."

“This is a big loss. This is devastating and heartbreaking. This is tragic. May God Almighty comfort Mummy Peju Ogunmola, who just lost her only child.