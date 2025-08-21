Nollywood loses second veteran actor in two weeks as Fabian Adibe passes at 82

Adibe, celebrated for his role as Ogbuefi Uzowulu in the iconic NTA adaptation of Chinua Achebe’s Things Fall Apart, died peacefully in the early hours of Wednesday. He had marked his 82nd birthday in February 2025. The sad news was confirmed by movie executive and CEO of Best of Nollywood (BON), Seun Oloketuyi, who wrote on social media: “‘Things Fall Apart’ actor, Fabian Adibe, is dead. Died at 2:30 am this morning.”



A Distinguished Career in Film and Theatre

Fabian Adibe was among the pioneers of Nigeria’s golden age of film and television. His commanding screen presence and calm delivery made him a household name.

Beyond Things Fall Apart, he appeared in over 300 productions, including Slave Warrior (2012), White Kingdom 2 (2014), and Fathers (2014).

He also represented Nigeria at the first Commonwealth Art Festival in 1965, and later featured in international projects such as Soweto, a film about South Africa’s freedom struggle, and Mr. Johnson, a Hollywood production.

Born on December 1, 1943, Adibe worked with the Nigerian Television Authority until he was retrenched in 1984. Nevertheless, his contribution to Nollywood endured for decades, cementing his reputation as one of the industry’s most respected veterans.



The Shadow of Chief Kanran’s Passing

Adibe’s death comes only days after Nollywood bid farewell to another screen legend, Chief Kanran, who passed away at the age of 70.

Kanran was a cultural icon in the Yoruba film industry, revered for his flamboyance, sharp wit, and regal portrayals of kings, chiefs, and elders. He began his career on stage before crossing into television, making memorable appearances in Kurunmi, Mirror in the Sun, and the soap opera Images.

His breakthrough role came with Langbodo, Nigeria’s entry at Festac ’77, while his portrayal of Alaafin Kanran in a Lagos Television drama in 1988 solidified his place in Yoruba entertainment history.

In a 2020 interview, Kanran spoke candidly about his struggles in the industry, citing politics and cliques as reasons for stepping away from active filmmaking. Still, his legacy remained intact through landmark performances in films like Ewe Orun, Aiye, Efunsetan Aniwura, and Bata Wahala.



An Industry in Mourning

The deaths of Fabian Adibe and Chief Kanran, two towering figures from different traditions of Nigerian cinema, English-language Nollywood and Yoruba-language filmmaking, have left the industry reeling.

Both men represented the bridge between stage and screen, tradition and modernity, embodying the dignity and depth that defined earlier generations of Nigerian actors.

Tributes have poured in across social media, with fans and colleagues alike describing Adibe as a “gentle soul” and Kanran as a “larger-than-life icon.”



Final Farewell

In the span of just two weeks, Nollywood has lost two of its greats. The passing of Fabian Adibe and Chief Kanran is not just the end of an era; it is a stark reminder of the ageing legends whose contributions built the foundation of Nigeria’s global film industry.

As their families, colleagues, and fans mourn, their works remain timeless, continuing to inspire future generations of actors and filmmakers.

