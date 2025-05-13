Rapper Tory Lanez stabbed 14 times in prison

Canadian rapper Tory Lanez is in critical condition after being stabbed 14 times by another prisoner in a housing unit in prison.

The incarcerated rapper’s team announced the news via Instagram, stating that Lanez sustained multiple stab including seven to his back and was in critical condition for a while and placed on a machine to help him breathe.

The press statement read, ”Tory was stabbed 14 times including 7 wounds to his back, 4 to his torso, 2 to the back of his head, and 1 to the left side of his face. Both of his lungs collapsed, and he was placed on a breathing apparatus. He is now breathing on his own. "

According to reports by TMZ, Prison staff dashed to the scene and began administering first aid to Tory after calling 911. Tory was then rushed to a hospital off prison grounds to receive more treatment.

His fans were able to heave a sigh of relief after learning that Lanez was pushing throught the pain and healing nicely.

Despite being in pain, he is talking normally, in good spirits, and deeply thankful to God that he is pulling through. He also wants to thank everyone for their continued prayers and support.

The motive behind the attack has not yet been disclosed, and prison authorities have not released additional details about the identity of the assailant or whether any charges have been filed.