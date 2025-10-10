Pulse Weekly Rundown: Offset Confesses to Cheating On Cardi B and Other News This Week

Per usual, celebrities have been busy this week and in the headlines for a variety of reasons. From scandals, legal battles, to controversial debates, and even Joeboy’s mum’s hilarious comment, here are the major news stories this week:

Offset admits cheating on Cardi B, but denies Saweetie link

Amid the messy divorce between rapper Offset and his estranged wife Cardi B, he confessed to her long-standing infidelity accusations, calling it “a huge mistake”. Despite acknowledging that he cheated on her multiple times, he clarified that he did not cheat with rapper Saweetie, thus disputing swirling accusations.

The revelation comes after Cardi filed for divorce in July 2024, ending another chapter of their on-again, off-again marriage; however, the divorce is far from finalised.

Joeboy’s mum asks him, “When will you blow in marriage?”

One of the funniest news stories this week was the interaction between Afrobeat star Joeboy and his mother. He went viral after posting a voice note from his mother, mock-nagging him about not settling down.

In the note, she boasts about his success but reminds him that, “Your mates are doing wedding. What are you doing?” Joeboy’s playful “help me, I’m in danger” reaction was extra humorous, leading fans to tease that even a global music star can’t escape mum’s pressure.

Adekunle Gold gets a street in Lagos named after him

Afrobeats star Adekunle Gold was in the headlines this week after being honoured by the Lagos State government with a street in his name. A road was renamed “Adekunle Kosoko Street", and he shared this in an Instagram post with the caption, "Adekunle Kosoko Street. The city that raised me now carries my name. Thank you Lord, for my many blessings."

Adunni Ade celebrates ₦20m court win amid Dino Melaye romance rumours

Actress Adunni Ade celebrated a victory this week after a Lagos court ruled in her favour, ordering ₦20 million compensation in a defamation suit. The victory comes after rumours circulated, claiming that she had a relationship with politician Dino Melaye.

Blessing CEO trolls internet with fake news about split from IVD

Nigerian entertainer Blessing CEO recently claimed that she and her fiancée, IVD, broke up, revealing that their split was partly due to losing touch in their once-passionate relationship. The news spread like wildfire across social media, and that same day, she confessed that the news was false.

According to her, she did that because she had lost touch with her controversial side.

“No” to Diddy’s New Jersey transfer plan

Following his sentencing on sex-related charges, Sean “Diddy” Combs’ request to serve his four-year prison sentence at Fort Dix, a low-security facility in New Jersey, was rejected by the court this week.

Diddy’s lawyers argued that the transfer would allow him to stay closer to family and maintain sobriety, but the judge said he must stay at his current location or another facility in New York, but definitely not Fort Dix.

The decision marks the latest chapter in his ongoing legal battles.

Maraji and Solomon Buchi clash over the pregnancy debate

A viral video of a man complaining that, “Nobody checks on a husband when his wife is pregnant” divided social media this week, sparking all sorts of commentary.