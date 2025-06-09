PHOTOS: ‘You are a mother of many nations’ - Tonto Dikeh hails self as she turns 40

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has penned down an inspirational message to herself on the occasion of her 40th birthday today, June 9th, 2025.
Taking to her Instagram page to post a lengthy post message, the mother of one described herself as bold, beautiful, and beautifully unbreakable.
She hailed herself for being consistent, strong, brave, fearless, and fiercely faithful to her purpose.
Tonto noted that she isn’t just a mother but a mother of many nations, who leads with vision, gives grace, and loves with an open heart.
She appreciated herself for taking care of herself, choosing to heal over hiding, grow over ugly, and grace over grudge.
Wishing herself a happy birthday, she stated that she is everything she prayed to become and that more is still on the way.
She wrote in part,
To the Phenomenal Me,
Today, I pause to celebrate you not just for growing a year older, but for evolving into the woman you know are: bold, brilliant, and beautifully unbreakable.
Thank you for being consistent, for showing up even when the weight of the world tried to press you down.
Thank you for being strong when fear whispered lies; you roared back with courage.
Thank you for being brave, fearless, and fiercely faithful to your purpose.
You are not just a mother, you are a mother of many nations.
In a different post on her Instagram story, Tonto said she has never been this happy, adding that she loves being old.
She wrote, “Never been this happy. I think I love being old. Lord, thank you for good health, life and your unmerited favour. 40 for 40″.
Tonto Dikeh rose to prominence following her role in raunchy Nollywood flick, Dirty Secret.