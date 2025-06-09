PHOTOS: ‘You are a mother of many nations’ - Tonto Dikeh hails self as she turns 40

To the Phenomenal Me,



Today, I pause to celebrate you not just for growing a year older, but for evolving into the woman you know are: bold, brilliant, and beautifully unbreakable.



Thank you for being consistent, for showing up even when the weight of the world tried to press you down.



Thank you for being strong when fear whispered lies; you roared back with courage.



Thank you for being brave, fearless, and fiercely faithful to your purpose.



You are not just a mother, you are a mother of many nations.