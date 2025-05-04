PHOTOS: Genevieve Nnaji turns heads in chic black dress for 46th birthday

Veteran Nollywood actress Genevieve Nnaji showed how much of a Nigerian movie royalty she is in her chic and elegant dress for her 46th birthday.

The iconic actress served serious style as she wore a simple yet sophisticated dress for her birthday look.

At 46 years old, she effortlessly pulled off an outfit that had her looking every inch a Gen Z “baddie”. The outfit, a black one-sleeve dress with a thigh-high slit, paired with jewellery and a sharp pixie cut that brought the whole look together.

She shared five of these absolutely gorgeous pictures on her Instagram page with her almost 8.5 million followers.

The screen goddess, known for her timeless beauty and grace, was also treated to a surprise birthday bash by friends at what appears to be a club.

For the appearance, the iconic actress opted for a skimpy dress and black shades. Again, she expectedly pulled it off as she radiated elegance and style.

Taking to her Instagram story, the mother of one shared heartwarming clips from the celebration, including the moment she was serenaded and presented with a birthday cake.

In a video shared online, Genevieve took to the stage, confidently flaunting her trim figure and youthful energy, drawing admiration from all present.

Just before her birthday, Genevieve had gracefully clapped back at a troll on Twitter who age-shamed her.