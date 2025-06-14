He's a great person - DJ Obi explains why Burna Boy is misunderstood by the public

Nigerian disc jockey DJ Obi has offered a form of defence for Grammy-winning singer Burna Boy against criticisms of his online persona.

DJ Obi, who spoke during a recent appearance on a podcast, described Burna as a “blessing” and a “great person” when you meet him in person.

He explained that the public misunderstands Burnac because they only see one side of him; his online persona.

Recounting his experiences from personal interactions with the singer, DJ Obi said Burna is a genuine and kind person, saying that side of him is rarely visible to the public.

DJ Obi however noted that the controversial persona that is often seen of Burna online is usually triggered by people poking him with questions.

He also admitted that the singer actually does enjoy showing that controversial side of him.

"Burna enjoys the attention and the drama online,” DJ Obi noted, “but people don’t really get to see who he truly is behind the scenes.”

He said, “Rightfully done, now I’ll just speak my mind. You feel me? So I’ll pass the mic to Burna. I feel like he doesn’t get the opportunity to show himself.

"Burna is such a blessing, and people misunderstand that. He’s just a man that knows what he wants. You feel me? He’s not going to budge for anybody.

"So don’t disrespect him. He’s not going to disrespect you. To everybody that’s close to him in his life, he’s a huge blessing.

"You understand what I’m saying? So I feel like people don’t get to see that. And I feel like sometimes when he gets to talk, people only ask questions that trigger him to show that side of himself, to show that Burna boy that is popping off and all of that. And he enjoys it, to a large extent.

“He enjoys online with the Twitter, with the tweets and all the exes. I don’t know what they call it now, but he enjoys all that stuff. But I feel like he’s one of the best things in my life because when I get that one-on-one time with him and I see him for that many, or I see him for who he really is, it’s like, he’s a great person.