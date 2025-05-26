Peller fires back at pastor who "blamed" him, Jarvis for JAMB failures; threatens lawsuit

Popular Nigerian TikTok streamer Habeeb Hamzat, widely known as Peller, has stirred up conversation online after calling out a pastor who allegedly used him and his girlfriend, Amadou Elizabeth (aka Jarvis), as scapegoats during a church sermon.
According to Peller, the preacher, identified as Pastor Keseina, accused the influencer couple of being a negative influence on Nigerian youth and went as far as blaming them for the academic failure of his church members’ children in the recently concluded JAMB examinations. He said,
“You know the young person mentoring people now? It is one guy that calls himself Peller. Young people now, it is on his phone they sit down from morning till night,” the cleric said.
“He is going about with a girl he is not married to and they are engaging in all kinds of nonsense thing. And to my generation teens, it is normal behaviour,
“How can they pass JAMB, they cannot pass JAMB.”
In a video shared on his TikTok page, a clearly stunned Peller reacted: “That pastor went to church to preach about Peller and Jarvis, saying we’re the reason his kids failed JAMB.”
He further alleged that the pastor’s motive was not rooted in concern, but rather in clout-chasing and manipulation. Peller claimed the preacher deliberately mentioned their names to gain attention and increase offerings from younger members of the congregation.
“Nobody forces anyone to watch my live,” he said. “We’ll sue that pastor because he used our name to collect offering. He used our name to preach because he knows all the Gen Z in the church will love him and bring offering.”
The video quickly went viral, sparking divided opinions online. While many netizens backed Peller for standing up for himself and calling out what they saw as hypocrisy, others suggested he let the issue go and concentrate on growing his platform and content.
