‘I don’t like to see my family again, my thinking has surpassed theirs,’ Peller

Nigerian Tiktoker and live streamer, Habeeb Hamzat, popularly known as Peller, has opened up on the nature of his relationship with his family.

The 19-year-old, in a now-trending TikTok live session with fellow Tiktoker Sandra Benede, lamented the burden of responsibilities he feels as a result of being the sole breadwinner of his family at such a young age.

Peller explained that he’s gotten to a point where he would rather just send things to his family instead of going to see them.

The young Tiktoker added that he believes his thinking is way ahead of his family and he feels like ‘their father and mother’ even though he has an elder brother.

He said,

I have not been okay for a while. There was a day I slept off in my car through the night. It is not good. I dislike what I am facing at this young age. I am not even 20 years old, yet I am experiencing these things.

I do call my mum on video. I still called her on video yesterday.

I do not even like to see my family again. I just want to send them things and make sure that they are also okay. Because my mentality has now surpassed staying with my parents. My thinking has surpassed theirs.

It now feels like I am their father and mother. I have an elder brother. I have become their parent because God blessed me. I do not rest.

Peller further added that he does not miss his parents anymore as he is now solely focusing on his girlfriend Jadrolita (Jarvis).

He said,

If not that they will start looking for me, I would have run to America and go hide myself somewhere. I have been trying to do it, but they will be worried about me.